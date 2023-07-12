Bengaluru, Jul 12 (PTI) India captain Savita on Wednesday said the women's hockey team is looking at the tour of Germany and Spain as an opportunity to prepare for this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Indian team departed for Europe tour from here on Wednesday. The side will be first flying to Germany for the three-match series, where it will play the hosts in two games, besides taking on China in the other match.

The series will start with the match against China in Limburg on July 16, followed by games against Germany (July 18, 19) in Wiesbaden and Russelsheim respectively.

The Savita-led side will then fly to Terrassa, Spain on July 20 for the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament.

There the Indians will open their campaign against hosts Spain on July 25, followed by games against South Africa (July27) and England (July 28).

"We are really looking forward to this tour. Playing against quality sides in the lead up to the Asian Games will give us a good learning experience," Savita said before departing for Germany.

"These matches will be really important for us as we prepare for the upcoming Asian Games. Having worked on our strengths and weaknesses in the last few months, we will aim to give our best in Germany and Spain."

The Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8.

Indian squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam.

Midfielders: Nisha, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Baljeet Kaur, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Jyoti Chhatri.

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Deepika.

