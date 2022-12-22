Kolkata, Dec 21 (PTI) Sudip Gharami struck a fine hundred to put Bengal on the cusp of a big win against Himachal Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy here on Thursday.

Resuming the day at 89 for one, Bengal ended up declaring their second innings at 291 for five. Gharami made 101 off 66 balls and skipper Manoj Tiwary scored 50 off 83 balls.

Himacha Pradesh, who were bowled out for 130 in their first innings, were 79 for one at stumps on day three needing another 393 runs for an improbable win.

Prashant Chopra was batting on 44 and Ankit Kalsi on 17.

Bengal had put themselves in pole position by making 310 in their first innings with Anustup Majumdar scoring 159.

In other Group A game, Uttar Pradesh completed an innings and 230-run win over Nagaland.

Following on, Nagaland were bundled out for 185 after making 136 in the first innings. UP only needed to bat once after amassing 551 for four.

Resuming the day at 44 for six, Nagaland did well to frustrate UP with Shrikant Mundhe making a valiant 98 off 193 balls to delay the inevitable.

At Kolkata: Bengal 310 in 78.2 overs and 291/5 decl in 74 overs (Sudip Gharami 101, Manoj Tiwary 50) vs Himachal Pradesh 130 and 79/1 in 25 overs (Prashant Chopra 44 batting, Ankit Kalsi 17 batting)

At Sovima: Uttar Pradesh 551/4 decl vs Nagaland 136 in 42.4 overs and following on 185 all out in 55.4 overs (Shrikant Mundhe 98, Shivam Mavi 3/26; Karan Sharma 2/41). UP won by innings and 230 runs.

At Vadodara: Baroda 615 vs Haryana 278 and 148/2 in 43 overs (Yuvraj Singh 54 batting, Ankit Kumar 55). Haryana trail by 189 runs.

