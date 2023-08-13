Florida [US], August 13 (ANI): Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill created the record for the joint-highest opening partnership for India in T20Is on Saturday.

Gill-Jaiswal did so during the fourth T20I against West Indies in Florida.

The duo stitched an opening stand of 165 runs in the match, making the run-chase of 179 easy with their attacking strokes.

Notably, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma had also stitched a 165-run stand against Sri Lanka for the opening wicket at Indore in 2017.

The highest partnership for India in T20Is is by Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson, who stitched a 176-run second wicket stand against Ireland last year.

The highest-ever partnership in T20Is is between Usman Ghani and Hazratullah Zazai, of 236 runs for Afghanistan against Ireland in 2019. It is also the highest opening stand in T20Is.

Jaiswal, at the age of 21 years and 227 days is the youngest Indian opener to score a T20I fifty.

The youngest Indian to score a T20I fifty is Rohit Sharma, who scored a half-century against South Africa in 2007 at the age of 20 years and 143 days.

India has levelled the series 2-2 with this win, with one more game to go, which will be played on Sunday.

Electing to bat first, West Indies was reduced to 57/4 in 6.5 overs by the duo of Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav.

Shai Hope (45 in 29 balls with three fours and two sixes) and Shimron Hetmyer helped WI cross the 100-run mark. Hetmyer finally clicked on the white-ball tour, scoring 61 in 39 balls, consisting of three fours and four sixes. He and Odean Smith (15* in 12 balls) helped WI reach a total of 178/8 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep (3/38) and Kuldeep (2/26) were the best bowlers for India, offering a cocktail of spin and pace that had WI in trouble in the initial stages. Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mukesh Kumar had a wicket each.

Chasing 179, India got the start they were just looking for. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill took full advantage of the flat, batting-friendly nature of the surface and piled up runs, taking the team to the brink of a win single-handedly.

The 165-run opening stand between the duo ended with Gill dismissed by Romario Shepherd for 77 off 47 balls, consisting of three fours and five sixes. Jaiswal (84* in 51 balls with 11 fours and three sixes) and Tilak Varma (7*) helped India chase the total with three overs to spare.

Jaiswal earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his performance. (ANI)

