FC Bengaluru United, Garhwal FC Look to Bounce Back. ()

Abu Dhabi, Oct 10 (PTI) Half-centuries by Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik helped Kolkata Knight Riders post 164 for six against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match here on Saturday.

Gill scored 57 off 47 balls, while skipper Karthik notched up 58 off 29 balls.

Also Read | Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill Involved in Comical Run-Out During KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 Match, Fans Troll Pair for Hilarious Mix-Up (Watch Video).

For KXIP, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi picked a wicket each

Brief Scores:

Also Read | SRH vs RR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 26.

Kolkata Knight Riders:164 for 6 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthik 58; Arshdeep Singh 1/25, Ravi Bishnoi 1/25).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)