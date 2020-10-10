Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill were involved in a comical run-out during the KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 match leaving Kolkata Knight Riders in a precarious situation at the start of their innings. With KKR looking to add quick runs after losing opener Rahul Tripathi and finding themselves at 13/1 after 3 overs having opted to bat first, Tripathi and Gill tried to score quickly but failed to last long after a comic of errors leaving them two wickets down after just 3.2 overs in the Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League 13 match. KXIP vs KKR Live Score Updates of IPL 2020.

Rana was run-out trying to steal a quick single after Gill had hit the ball straight to Mohammed Shami at short fine-leg off Arshdeep Singh. The incident occurred in the third delivery of the fourth over with KKR struggling at 14/1. Rana had just faced two deliveries and Gill was at the crease. The right-hander played straight to Shami at short fine leg. But Rana at the other end had set-off for a quick single even as Gill was ball watching. Watch Video.

Shami attempted a direct throw at the striker’s end and missed. But in a comical scene, both batsmen found themselves at the same end. Nicholas Pooran then removed the bails at the other end leaving Rana short of his crease although he had made it to the end. He was out as Gill had no stepped out of his crease.

A Mix-Up Between Gill and Rana and a Comical Run-out

A mix-up between Gill & Rana in the middle and Rana is back in the dugout. 😢#KXIPvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL https://t.co/aTwq7KnkAP — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 10, 2020

Shubman Gill to KXIP Bowlers

Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana

Nicholas Pooran While Running-out Rana

#KXIPvsKKR Pooran while getting nitish rana getting run out pic.twitter.com/AekYnmP0Lj — Yash Patil (@yashkabmilega) October 10, 2020

Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana Add to the Legacy of Comical Run-Outs

Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana, KXIP v KKR, IPL 2020. @absycric here we go again. pic.twitter.com/RhcmHT2NRM — Pundorikakkho Purkayestho (@angrywktkeeper7) October 10, 2020

Earlier, opting to bat first, KKR were off a poor start and lost opener, Rahul Tripathi, in the third over. Tripathi, who scored 81 against CSK in the last match, was clean-bowled by Shami for only four runs off 10 deliveries leaving Kolkata Knight Riders struggling at 12/1. KXIP have come into this match after four successive defeats and need a win to stay alive in IPL 2020. KKR, on the other, beat CSK by 10 runs in their previous game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2020 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).