In the match number 26 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) face-off against each other. Sunrisers are placed on third spot on the IPL 2020 points table while Rajasthan Royals are on penultimate place Sunrisers have won three matches out of six while Royals have won just two matches. Meanwhile, check out all you need to know about Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 IPL 2020 match. SRH vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 26.

SRH vs RR Head-to-Head

SRH and RR have faced each other in 11 IPL matches. Sunrisers lead the head-to-head record and have won six matches out of those while RR have emerged victorious in five games.

SRH vs RR Key Players

Jonny Bairstow has got going in the tournament and all eyes will be on him how he performs. Apart from him, Rashid Khan is the key player in Sunrisers camp. In Rajasthan Royals camp, Jofra Archer and Steve Smith hold the key.

SRH vs RR Mini-Battles

Jofra Archer vs David Warner is the battle that has dominated the action of late. Archer has dominated against the Australia and it will be interesting to see how their battle unfolds in the IPL. Rashid Khan vs Sanju Samson could be the another fascinating battle to watch out for.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2020 Match 26 Venue

The Dubai International Stadium, Dubai will host the IPL 2020 match 26 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for SRH vs RR IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium.

SRH vs RR Match Timings

The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match 26 will start at 03:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 03:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 05:00 pm.

SRH vs RR Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Odds: Free Bet Odds and Tips, Predictions and Favourites in SRH vs RR Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 26.

SRH vs RR Likely Playing XIs

SRH Probable Playing 11: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

RR Probable Playing 11: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal/Manan Vohra, Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi.

