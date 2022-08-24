Swansea (UK), Aug 24 (PTI) Talented Shubman Gill will be representing Glamorgan for the remainder of the English county season joining a host of Indian players led by Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been plying his trade in the United Kingdom.

Gill, who has had two back-to-back Player of the Series awards in ODIs against the West Indies and Zimbabwe, has so far played 11 Tests and nine ODIs for India.

Also Read | UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage Draw: All You Need to Know About the UCL Draw Event.

He has been in tremendous form of late with one hundred and three fifties in his last six 50-over games.

He is also an integral part of the Indian Test squad.

Also Read | Antony Transfer News: Manchester United Set to Make Fresh Bid for Ajax Forward.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Gill will be playing the remainder of the county season for Glamorgan subject to visa approval. Glamorgan plays in the Division 2 of English county.

In the current season, Pujara (Sussex), Krunal Pandya (injured, Warwickshire), Mohammed Siraj (Warwickshire), Navdeep Saini (Kent), Umesh Yadav (Middlesex), Washingtom Sundar (injured, Lancashire) have all played in the first-class and list A competitions.

Gill will be the third Indian to don the Glamorgan jersey after former India head coach Ravi Shatsri (1987-1991) and ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly (2005).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)