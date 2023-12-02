Barcelona (Spain), Dec 2 (AP) Veteran striker Cristhian Stuani came off the bench to rally Girona past Valencia in a 2-1 win that put the season's surprise package back on top of the La Liga on Saturday.

The 37-year-old Stuani started the stunning comeback with a goal in the 82nd minute from a cross by fellow substitute Yan Couto.

Girona took the lead in the 88th when another cross by Couto intended for Stuani appeared to be turned into the goal by Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera, although the league's website credited Stuani with the goal.

Girona moved three points clear of Real Madrid, which holds the head-to-head tiebreaker with Girona before the powerhouse hosts Granada later.

Valencia had taken the lead against the flow of play at Girona's Montilivi Stadium when Hugo Duro capitalized on a defensive error in the 56th.

Barcelona hosts Atletico Madrid on Sunday with both teams seven points behind Girona. Atletico also has another game in hand. (AP)

