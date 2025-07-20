New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is just seven runs away from completing 7000 runs for his country in international cricket.

So far in his cricketing career, the right-hand batter has managed to score 6993 runs in 272 matches he has played. These runs have come at an average of 31.78, with a strike rate of 128.59, thanks to 10 centuries and 34 fifties in his career.

Maxwell is just three runs behind legendary batter Don Bradman, who scored 6996 runs in his 52 matches played in his career. These runs came at an average of 99.94 and at a strike rate of 58.60, which included 29 tons and 13 half-centuries.

The top three run-getters for Australia so far in international cricket are Ricky Ponting (27368 runs in 559 matches), David Warner (18995 runs in 383 matches), and Steve Waugh (18496 runs in 493 matches).

Maxwell called time on his ODI career last month, marking an end to a 13-year-long career in the 50-over format. The batter will continue to play T20Is, having made the decision to drop the ODIs to prioritise preparations for the next 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, the Big Bash League and his other global commitments.

In his career, Maxwell amassed 3,990 runs at an average of 33.81, with a best score of 201*, including four centuries and 23 fifties. His crafty spin also yielded 77 wickets at an average of 47.32, with his best bowling figures of 4/40. The explosive batter and often underestimated off-spin bowler played 149 ODI matches for Australia, including what is regarded by many as the greatest one-day innings of all time. Maxwell came in against Afghanistan at the 2023 World Cup with his side reeling at 7-91. Maxwell took control in a high-pressure situation and battled severe cramps in searing heat.

His 202-run partnership with Pat Cummins, who made 12, got Australia to the 293-run target. Maxwell made 201 from just 128 balls, loaded with 21 fours and 10 sixes.

Australia went on to win the World Cup, beating favourites India in Ahmedabad. 29Maxwell's strike rate of 126 is the second highest in ODI cricket, behind only the West Indian heavy hitter Andre Russell.

Aside from his feats in Mumbai, Maxwell has played many incredible games across his decorated one-day career, which included two ODI World Cup wins in 2015 and 2019. He is one of Australia's top performers in WC history, with 901 runs in 27 matches and 25 innings at an average of 47.42, with three centuries and two fifties. His runs came at a strike rate of over 160. He also took 12 wickets.

Maxwell also holds the record for the fastest World Cup century ever, smashing one against the Netherlands in just 40 balls in 2023 at Delhi. (ANI)

