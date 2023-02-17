Melbourne [Australia], February 17 (ANI): After being more than three years away from cricket due to a fractured leg, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell could soon return to first-class cricket if he passes one more fitness test, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Maxwell has been selected for Victoria's 13-player Sheffield Shield squad to play South Australia, but before being confirmed in Victoria's starting lineup, he must make it through a match for his club team Fitzroy-Doncaster in the Victorian Premier Cricket on Saturday. He will then have one more fitness test.

Maxwell last competed in the Sheffield Shield in October 2019 and has been out of action from all forms of cricket since suffering a severely broken leg at a friend's birthday party in November.

Maxwell was unable to participate in the Test tour of India due to an injury, but there is still a remote potential that he might be called up at the last minute depending on how he performs against South Australia. He expects to be available at the very least for the ODIs that complete the tour in March.

When Travis Head's health was in question due to injury last year, Maxwell came extremely close to receiving a Test recall. The second season of The Test documentary showed how upset Maxwell was over missing out on the opportunity. His last of seven Tests were played at Chattogram in 2017 against Bangladesh.

"To bring a player of Glenn's calibre into the squad is exciting, he has a fantastic record in Shield cricket and it's a shame he hasn't been able to play more of it," ESPNcricinfo quoted Cricket Victoria's Head of Male Cricket, David Hussey as saying. (ANI)

