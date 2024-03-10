Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 10 (ANI): Gokulam Kerala notched up a victory over Kickstart FC in an Indian Women's League match at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Sunday, March 10, 2024. For Gokulam Kerala, Fazila Ikwaput and Sandhya Ranganathan scored the goals in the first half.

With this win, Gokulam Kerala leapfrogged Odisha FC to the top of the table, though provisionally so. They are on 26 points from 11 matches, while the side from Bhubaneswar are a point behind, having played one game less.

Gokulam Kerala dominated the proceedings right from the outset. They came with a definitive game plan and played with a purpose. The best part about their playing style was they moved in sync and the first goal came as a result of teamwork in the 15th minute.

The Malabarians won a throw and Thounaojam Kritina Devi exchanged a quick one-two with Anju Tamang before launching a long ball towards the penalty box. Fazila, who is the highest scorer of the league so far with 12 strikes, positioned herself quickly, got the better of her marker, and then turned swiftly to unleash a powerful right-footed volley. Kickstart FC goalkeeper Maibam Linthoingambi Dev had no chance to stop the shot as Gokulam Kerala took the lead.

Gokulam doubled their advantage in the 43rd minute due to lackadaisical defending from Kickstart FC. Loitongbam Ashalata Devi delivered a looping cross into the box. Maibam Linthoingambi Dev came out to thwart the danger before she fumbled and failed to collect the ball. Defender Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi, who was nearby, couldn't clear the ball in time, and Sandhiya Ranganathan seized the opportunity. The forward tapped home, much to the delight of the Gokulam Kerala dugout.

Gokulam Kerala could have won by a bigger margin, had Fazila and Soumya Guguloth taken their chances in the second half. However, the missed opportunities didn't come back to haunt Gokulam Kerala as they picked up three crucial points. (ANI)

