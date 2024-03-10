East Bengal take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Kolkata derby in Indian Super League 2023-24 on Sunday, March 10. The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan) and it will start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary) and Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary) TV channels to watch the live telecast of the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan match. JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. ISL 2023–24: Kolkata Derby Returns As Mohun Bagan Super Giant Locks Horns With East Bengal FC.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Live Streaming and Telecast Details

