Manjeri (Kerala), Dec 7 (PTI) Defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC registered a 3-0 convincing win over Sudeva Delhi FC in a sixth-round I-League match here on Wednesday.

Dodi Ndo's second-half strike, followed by a Shijin T brace gave the defending champions their first win in four matches, taking them to third place on the standings.

Also Read | ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Leg-Spinner Aroob Shah to Lead Pakistan in Inaugural Season.

It was a fifth straight loss for Sudeva and remained at the bottom of the points table.

Gokulam Kerala got the reward in the 53rd minute as they took the lead. Dodi, on as a substitute, found the net as he received a throw-in inside the penalty area, spun his defender, and fired his shot past keeper Kabir Kohli.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: 5 Best Players of the Tournament Ahead of the Quarterfinals.

Sudeva, however, came back fighting and had two glorious opportunities to score the leveller in the next three minutes. Misawa Tetsuaki's shot from distance went just wide of the target and Paul, who found himself in a shooting position just 10 yards from goal, blazed his effort over the bar.

The away side had to pay the price for their missed chances as Shijin extended the Malabarians' lead at the hour mark. After a dazzling run on the right flank, substitute Noufal PN floated in a teasing cross at the far post, which was duly nodded in by an unmarked Shijin.

In the 70th minute, the forward added another goal to his tally. On a counterattack, the tireless Sreekuttan played in Shijin with an inch-perfect through-pass and he slotted it through the keeper's legs and into the net.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)