New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The Union Health Ministry has urged the Indian Premier League (IPL) to ban all tobacco and alcohol advertising, including surrogate promotions, within stadium premises during matches as well as telecast sessions on national television, saying it has a moral obligation to promote public health.

The government's request came ahead of the IPL season starting March 22.

In a letter to IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) also urged him to prohibit the sale of tobacco/alcohol products in all affiliated events and sports facilities.

The letter also stressed discouraging promotion of sportspersons, including commentators, who directly or indirectly endorse products linked to alcohol or tobacco.

The letter, which was also marked to the Board of Control for Cricket in India, stated that India is experiencing a significant burden of non communicable diseases- cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic lung disease, diabetes, hypertension etc. which account for more than 70 per cent deaths annually.

"Tobacco and alcohol use are key risk factors for NCDs. We rank second in tobacco-related deaths worldwide; with nearly 14 lakh annual deaths while alcohol is the most common psychoactive substance used by Indians," it said.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) being India's most viewed sports event, direct or indirect promotion of tobacco/alcohol on any platform linked to sports sends a contradictory message to the public about health and fitness, the letter underlined.

"Therefore, IPL should strictly implement the regulations regarding --banning all forms of tobacco/alcohol advertising, including surrogate advertisements, within the stadium premises where the games and related IPL games/events are held as well as during telecast sessions on national television;the sale of tobacco/alcohol products in all affiliated events and sports facilities..."

The letter observed that cricket players are role models for the youngsters for promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

"The IPL, being the largest sports platform in the country, has a social and moral obligation to promote public health and support health initiatives of the government," it said.

