It finally happened. After some shakeups in the middle overs, Ravindra Jadeja smashed a boundary on the final ball of the 49th over to clinch famous victory for India national cricket team. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja settled the nerves of every Indian cricket team fan as the side won the title going undefeated. Man of the match – Rohit Sharma contributed heavily in the final game and successfully led the side to victory. With this win though Rohit himself achieved some impressive records. Check out Rohit Sharma’s achievements following team India’s recent ICC Champions Trophy 2025 success. Rohit Sharma Shares Pic of Celebrating India's Epic ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title Win With Teammates (See Instagram Post).

Records Rohit Sharma Broke During ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Highest Win/Loss Record in ICC Events: The India national cricket team was unbeaten in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While there are many exciting bilateral and tri-nation series in cricket, none can match the level of ICC Event and having highest win percentage in an ICC Event speaks volume. With a win in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, Rohit Sharma’s win/Loss ratio as captain is 14 (23 wins 1 loss). Next in line is Ricky Ponting who has 7.6 W/L ration highlighting Team India’s dominance under Rohit Sharma.

Most Men’s ICC Trophies by Indian Player: After the win in the CT 2025 final, Rohit Sharma now has won four ICC tournaments in Men’s category. This tally surpasses MS Dhoni’s record of three ICC trophies. Rohit won two titles as captain while he was member of India’s 2007 ICC T20 World Cup winning squad. Along with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli also has won four ICC titles at senior level. Shubman Gill Praises Rohit Sharma’s Leadership As India Cricket Team Clinches Third ICC Champions Trophy Title.

Man of the Match in the Final of ICC Event as Captain: Leading from the front Rohit Sharma scored 76 runs and was named man of the match for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. With the accolade, Rohit joined elite club of Clive Lloyd, MS Dhoni and Ricky Ponting who also won player of the match award as captains in the ICC final match.

Most Coin Toss Losses: Even though this is not a record that any captain will hope for, Rohit looked like enjoying the same. Losing the toss for 12th time in a row, Rohit Sharma record held by West Indies legend Brian Lara, who endured a similar streak between October 1998 and May 1999.

