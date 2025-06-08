Paris, Jun 8 (AP) Veterans Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos won the French Open doubles final for their first major title together, and at the combined age of 79.

Granollers, a 39-year-old from Spain, and his 40-year-old Argentine partner played in their fourth Grand Slam final as a pairing, but first at the clay-court major. They defeated British pair Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski 6-0, 6-7 (5), 7-5.

Granollers and Zeballos, who were seeded fifth in Paris, were runners-up at the U.S. Open in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021 and 2023.

Salisbury and Skupski were the first all-British team to reach a Grand Slam men's doubles final in the Open era. (AP)

