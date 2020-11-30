Sakhir [Bahrain], November 30 (ANI): Formula 1 team Haas on Monday said that driver Romain Grosjean, who is being treated at Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) hospital after the horrific accident at Bahrain Grand Prix, will be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

Grosjean is currently being treated for the burns sustained on the back of both his hands. Grosjean suffered minor injuries after his car struck a barrier and caught fire.

Also Read | FCG vs NEUFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020-21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Last Five Encounters in Indian Super League.

The car, heavy with fuel, was badly damaged and immediately burst into flames as the marshals appeared on the scene, along with the Medical Car that follows the pack on lap 1 of every race. Just moments later Grosjean leapt from the burning wreckage as the marshals and safety officials began putting the fire out.

"Haas F1 Team driver Romain Grosjean is continuing his convalescence at the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) hospital having remained there overnight following Sunday's incident at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Treatment on the burns Grosjean sustained on the back of both his hands is going well," Haas said in a statement.

Also Read | Likely Fine for Barcelona After Lionel Messi's Tribute to Diego Maradona During Match Against Osasuna, La Liga Giants Reportedly Breach Article 91 of the RFEF Disciplinary Code: Reports.

"Grosjean was visited by Guenther Steiner, team principal of Haas F1 Team, on Monday and it is anticipated he will be discharged from the care of the hospital on Tuesday, December 1," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)