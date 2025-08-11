Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO Sanjog Gupta was present at the '50 Days to Go' event for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, where he said that the growth of Women's cricket is a reflection of the country's progress.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai to mark '50 Days to Go' for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said, "There is a larger picture here, which has to do with what this means for the country. The growth of women's cricket, in many ways, is a reflection of the country's progress."

"In every sense, the growth of women's cricket over the last eight years has brought us to this moment where it is time for the game to take its next leap. This World Cup can be the springboard for that next leap. World Cups are more than just events; they are apertures for building trans-generational legacies and fostering new cultures," he added.

India legends Mithali Raj and Yuvraj Singh, along with Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, came together in Mumbai for the '50 days to go' event for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

The upcoming 50-over World Cup marks the return of a senior ICC Women's tournament to the sub-continent for the first time since 2016, when India hosted the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. India has previously staged the Women's World Cup in 1978, 1997 and 2013.

The event also marked the official launch of the ICC Trophy Tour, beginning in Mumbai and travelling to all host cities of the tournament, as well as Delhi.

As part of a wider school legacy programme, the Trophy Tour will visit several schools in each host city, with the BCCI and ICC partnering with stakeholders to give select schools the chance to attend matches of the World Cup.

India will be hoping to go one step further at this year's tournament than they did in 2017, when they made it to their second Women's Cricket World Cup Final, missing out narrowly to England in a thrilling finish at Lord's.

The tournament will take place from September 30 to November 2, with India playing the tournament opener against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. (ANI)

