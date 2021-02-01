London [UK], February 1 (ANI): Crystal Palace on Monday announced that goalkeeper Vicente Guaita signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until June 2023.

The Spanish shot-stopper fast became a fan favourite at Selhurst Park after joining Getafe in 2018. He has since made 80 appearances for Palace, securing 24 clean sheets, and received the club's Player of the Month award on four occasions.

"I am so happy to extend my time at Crystal Palace with my contract until 2023. My family is really settled here in south London, and I have enjoyed my time with Roy, Deano, all the coaches, and my teammates playing in the Premier League, and have a great relationship with the fans of Crystal Palace," the club's official website quoted Guaita as saying.

Crystal Palace are currently placed in the 13th position on the Premier League standings with 26 points. The club will next take on Newcastle on Wednesday. (ANI)

