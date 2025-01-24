Ahmedabad, Jan 24 (PTI) Centuries from Manan Hignrajia and Jaymeet Patel put Gujarat in the driver's seat against Uttarakhand on the second day of a Group B Ranji Trophy match here on Friday.

Hingrajia (116) and Patel (121) shared 205 runs for the fifth wicket to put Gujarat in the commanding position after left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai's historic 9 for 36 bundled out Uttarakhand for a meagre 111 in their first innings on Thursday.

Besides Hingrajia and Patel, Urvil Patel made 53 as Gujarat mustered 393 all out in their first innings.

Slow left-arm orthodox spinner Mayank Mishra (5/142) was the star performer for Uttarakhand with the ball, while off-spinners Avneesh Sudha (2/54) and Shashwat Dangwal (2/39) picked up two wickets apiece.

At stumps on Day 2, Uttarakhand were 74 for 4 in their second innings, still trailing Gujarat by 204 runs.

Skipper Ravikumar Samarth (45 not out) was holding the fort along with Abhay Negi (4).

Left-arm spinner Vishal Jayswal (2/28) was the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat.

Tanmay's ton puts Hyderabad in strong position

=============================

Opener Tanmay Agarwal struck 177 off 327 balls as Hyderabad produced a strong batting display to score 565 all out in their first innings against Himachal Pradesh at home.

Besides Agarwal, Kodimela Himateja (76), Abhirath Reddy (73), Rahul Radesh (52) and no. 11 Saranu Nishanth (71) made fifty plus scores.

At stumps of Day 2, Himachal Pradesh were 33 for 1, trailing Hyderabad by 532 runs.

Vidarbha vs Rajasthan contest at even stevens

============================

Vidarbha trail Rajasthan by 16 runs after scoring 84 for 4 in their second innings at stumps on Day 2 in Jaipur.

After bowling out Vidarbha for 165, Rajasthan rode on skipper Mahipal Lomror's 72 and wicketkeeper Samarpit Joshi's 78 to score 265.

Vidarbha now trail Rajasthan by 16 runs.

Puduchhery gives a strong reply to Andhra

==========================

Hosts Puducherry finished at 209 for 5 in their first innings in reply to Andhra's 303 all out, still trailing the visitors by 94 runs.

Brief Scores:

At Ahmedabad: Uttarakhand 111 & 74 for 4 in 33 overs (Ravikumar Samarth 45 not out; Vishal Jayswal 2/28) vs Gujarat 393 in 115.5 overs (Jaymeet Patel 121, Manan Hingrajia 116; Mayank Mishra 5/142).

At Hyderabad: Hyderabad: 565 all out in 168.5 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 177, Kodimela Himateja 76, Abhirath Reddy 73, Saranu Nishanth 71; Akash Vashist 4/92) vs Himachal Pradesh 33 for 1.

At Jaipur: Vidarbha 165 & 84 for 4 in 32 overs (Dhruv Shorey 33; Kukna Ajay Singh 2/24) vs Rajasthan 265 in 87.4 overs (Samarpitt Joshi 78, Mahipal Lomror 72; Harsh Dubey 5/81).

