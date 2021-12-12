Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) Opener Saurav Chauhan hit eight sixes in his 141 off 121 balls while keeper Het Patel struck an unbeaten 109 as Gujarat beat Vidarbha by 46 runs in a high-scoring Group A league match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Sunday.

Batting first, Gujarat scored a mammoth 363 for 6 in 50 overs with former Delhi Capitals player Ripal Patel hitting two sixes in his 15-ball 25 towards the end.

Chauhan and Patel added 118 runs for the third wicket as the opener also hit nine fours. Patel, on his part, hit 12 fours and two sixes. Pacer Darshan Nalkande went for 92 runs in his 10 overs.

In reply, Vidarbha could manage only 317 in 48.3 overs with veteran Ganesh Sathish smashing 110 off 78 balls. Pacer Chintan Gaja got three for 49 while spinner Siddharth Desai also took three wickets.

In another match, India's reserve keeper Srikar Bharat smashed 161 off 109 balls with 16 fours and eight sixes as Andhra scored 322 for 4 against Himachal Pradesh, who ended their innings at 292.

Bharat and opener Ashwin Hebbar (100 off 132 balls) added 174 runs for the second wicket while veteran Ambati Rayudu hit 34 off 14 balls towards the end to take the total past 320-run mark.

In reply, Himachal Pradesh batters couldn't capitalise on their starts save skipper Rishi Dhawan, who scored 79 off 61 balls. Pacer Girinath Reddy took 4 for 52.

In another game of the group, Jammu and Kashmir beat Odisha by 95 runs.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat 363/6 in 50 overs (Saurav Chauhan 161, Het Patel 109 not out, Darshan Nalkande 2/92) beat Vidarbha 317 in 48.3 overs (Ganesh Sathish 110, Chintan Gaja 3/49) by 46 runs.

Andhra 322/4 (Srikar Bharat 161, Ashwin Hebbar 100) beat Himachal Pradesh 292 (Rishi Dhawan 79, Girinah Reddy 4/52) by 30 runs.

Jammu and Kashmir 278/9 (Henan Nazir 79, Biplab Samantray 2/15) beat Odisha 183 (Abhishek Raut 40, Mujtaba Yousuf 2/34) by 95 runs. PTI KHS

