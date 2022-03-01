London [UK], March 1 (ANI): England opening batter Jason Roy on Tuesday confirmed that he has opted out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Roy was picked up by Gujarat Titans for the base price of Rs 2 crore in the mega auction in Bengaluru.

"Hi everyone, especially the Gujarat Titans fans and squad. It's with a heavy heart I have decided to pull out of this year's tournament. I want to thank the management and captain Hardik for putting your faith in me and picking me in the auction. However with everything going on in the world over the last 3 years it's added up and taken its toll on me," Roy said in an official statement on Twitter.

"I feel it's only right I spend some quality time with my family. As well as spending time working on myself and my game over the next couple of months leading into a very busy year. I will be following each game of the Titans and backing them to lift the trophy in their first year of the tournament," he added.

Gujarat Titans have built a strong team combination at the mega-auction, with marquee players such as Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, and Lockie Ferguson.

The squad also includes the likes of Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, who will be joining the team's draft picks - Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubman Gill.

The IPL 2022 season will be played from March 26-May 29. A total of 70 league matches will be played across four international standard venues in Mumbai and Pune. The venue for the playoff matches will be decided later.

Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium will host 20 matches while 15 matches will be played at Brabourne Stadium (CCI). DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai will host 20 matches while Pune's MCA International Stadium will conduct 15 matches.

Group A will consist of: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Group B will consist of: Chennai Super Kings, Sunrises Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudarshan. (ANI)

