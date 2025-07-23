Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI): Gulbarga Mystics will take on Mangaluru Dragons in the opening match of the 4th edition of the Shriram Capital Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, powered by Fancode, scheduled to commence on August 11 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The schedule for the highly anticipated T20 franchise league was announced on Wednesday, according to a release from the KSCA.

The second clash of the opening day will feature reigning champions Mysore Warriors against the Bengaluru Blasters in a repeat of the previous edition's final. Meanwhile, the Hubli Tigers will open their campaign against the Shivamogga Lions on August 12.

All 34 matches of the two-week tournament will be played at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Fans can look forward to double-header action throughout the league phase, promising high-octane entertainment every day.

The playoffs will begin on August 26, with Qualifier I and the Eliminator scheduled for the same day. Qualifier II will be played on 27th August, followed by the Final on August 28.

Afternoon matches are scheduled to begin at 3.15 pm, while evening fixtures will start at 7.15 pm.

The six franchises boast several star players, including Karun Nair and Manish Pandey (Mysore Warriors), Mayank Agarwal (Bengaluru Blasters), Devdutt Padikkal and Abhinav Manohar (Hubli Tigers), Shreyas Gopal (Mangaluru Dragons), Vyshak Vijaykumar (Gulbarga Mystics), and Vasuki Koushik and Vidwath Kaverappa (Shivamogga Lions).

Notably, the previous edition was a remarkable success, reaching over 39 million viewers via broadcast and OTT platforms and generating more than 54 million views across social media.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 - Match schedule:

11 August - Gulbarga Mystics vs Mangaluru Dragons - 3.15 pm11 August - Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysore Warriors - 7.15 pm12 August - Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions - 3.15 pm12 August - Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics - 7.15 pm13 August - Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers - 3.15 pm13 August - Mangaluru Dragons vs Shivamogga Lions - 7.15 pm14 August - Mysore Warriors vs Mangaluru Dragons - 3.15 pm14 August - Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters - 7.15 pm15 August - Shivamogga Lions vs Bengaluru Blasters - 3.15 pm15 August - Hubli Tigers vs Mangaluru Dragons - 7.15 pm16 August - Shivamogga Lions vs Gulbarga Mystics - 3.15 pm16 August - Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers - 7.15 pm17 August - Mangaluru Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters - 3.15 pm17 August - Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions - 7.15 pm18 August - Mysore Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters - 3.15 pm18 August - Gulbarga Mystics vs Hubli Tigers - 7.15 pm19 August - Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Lions - 3.15 pm19 August - Mangaluru Dragons vs Hubli Tigers - 7.15 pm20 August - Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors - 3.15 pm20 August - Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters - 7.15 pm21 August - Mangaluru Dragons vs Mysore Warriors - 3.15 pm21 August - Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions - 7.15 pm22 August - Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics - 3.15 pm22 August - Shivamogga Lions vs Mangaluru Dragons - 7.15 pm23 August - Hubli Tigers vs Mysore Warriors - 3.15 pm23 August - Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics - 7.15 pm24 August - Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangaluru Dragons - 3.15 pm24 August - Shivamogga Lions vs Mysore Warriors - 7.15 pm25 August - Shivamogga Lions vs Hubli Tigers - 3.15 pm25 August - Mangaluru Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics - 7.15 pm26 August - Qualifier I - 3.15 pm26 August - Eliminator - 7.15 pm27 August - Qualifier II - 7.15 pm28 August - Final - 7.15 pm. (ANI)

