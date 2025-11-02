Harare [Zimbabwe], November 2 (ANI): Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz became just the third batter from his country to smash 2,000 T20I runs on Sunday.

Gurbaz achieved this milestone during his side's match against Zimbabwe, the third T20I of the series at Harare. During the match, Gurbaz scored 92 in 48 balls, with six fours and five sixes, and his runs came at a strike rate of 191.66. He had a 159-run stand for the first wicket with skipper Ibrahim Zadran (60 in 49 balls, with seven fours).

Now in 80 T20Is and innings, he has made 2,067 runs at an average of 25.83, with a century and 11 fifties and a best score of 100. Above him are: Mohammad Nabi (2,862 runs in 137 matches at an average of 23.45, with nine fifties) and Mohammed Shehzad (2,605 runs in 95 matches and innings at an average of 29.60, with a century and 16 fifties).

He, along with Zadran, also became the fifth and sixth entrants to the 4,000 international runs club. Gurbaz is the fifth-highest run-getter for Afghanistan of all time, with 4,052 runs in 134 matches and 136 innings, at an average of 30.01, including nine centuries, 18 fifties, and a best score of 151.

At sixth place comes Zadran, with 4,029 runs in 105 matches and 113 innings at an average of 39.11, with seven centuries and 26 fifties.

Coming to the match, a 159-run stand between Zadran and Gurbaz, and a quickfire knock from Sediqullah Atal (35* in 15 balls, with two fours and three sixes), took Afghanistan to 210/3 after they won the toss and opted to bat first. Defending the total, they reduced Zimbabwe to 19/2 at one point, but knocks from Brian Bennett (47 in 31 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and skipper Sikandar Raza (51 in 29 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) pushed Zimbabwe back in control.

Ryan Burl (37 in 15 balls, with five sixes) and Tashinga Musekiwa (28 in 17 balls, with two fours) also posted notable contributions, but Zimbabwe was bundled out for 201 in 20 overs. Abdollah Ahmadzai (3/42) was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan, while Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad (two wickets), Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi (one wicket) were amongst the wickets.

Afghanistan secured the series win by 3-0. (ANI)

