Guwahati (Assam)[India], December 7 (ANI): Hosts India will have the opportunity to bag three titles on the final day of the Guwahati Masters Super 100 badminton tournament here on Sunday after up and coming women's singles Anmol Kharb, men's singles third seed Sathish Kumar Karunankaran and women's doubles defending champions Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto registered contrasting wins to win their semi-final matches and book their spots in the respective summit clashes.

In the all-Indian women's singles semifinal, Anmol defeated Mansi Singh 21-19, 21-17 in just 40 minutes and Sathish Kumar ended the day with a come-from-behind 13-21, 21-14, 21-16 win over sixth seed Wang Zheng Xing of China.

In the women's doubles semi-finals, top seeds Ashwini and Tanisha cruised through to a 21-14, 21-14 win over Keng Shu Liang and Wang Ting Ge of China in the semi-finals. They will face another Chinese combination of Li Hua Zhou and Wang Zi Meng as they aim to become the only champions from the first edition to retain the title.

This is the second edition of the competition, organised jointly by the Badminton Association of India and Assam Badminton Association with the view of providing international exposure and much-needed top-notch competition for the young Indian shuttlers at home.

Anmol and Sathish Kumar underlined the importance of such events by making the most of the home support to reach the finals. Seventeen-year-old Anmol, who has already won two International titles this year, will now face Chinese qualifier Cai Yan Yan aiming first Super 100 title of her fledgling career.

In the men's singles final, Sathish Kumar will look to add another Super 100 title to his trophy cabinet. The 23-year-old, who had won the Odisha Masters Super 100 last year, will face another Chinese qualifier Zhu Xuan Chen.

The mixed doubles final will witness a clash between China's Zhang Han Yu and Bao Li Jing against Rory Easton and Lizzie Tolman of England while China's Huang Di and Liu Yang will take on Chia Weijie and Lwi Sheng Hao of Malaysia in the men's doubles final. (ANI)

