Saint John's [Antigua], February 13 (ANI): Ronsford Beaton, the Guyana Harpy Eagles fast bowler, was reported for a suspect bowling action during the ongoing West Indies Championship four-day first-class competition.

Beaton's action was cited by match officials during the first-round match between Guyana Harpy Eagles and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at the Conaree Cricket Centre in St. Kitts, which ended last Saturday.

As part of the process, once a player is reported for a suspect bowling action, video footage from the match in which the player was reported is provided to CWI. The video footage along with the written report is then sent to the CWI Bowling Review Group (BRG) and Loughborough University for analysis using an Opinion Report.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed that the Opinion Report by the Independent Assessor at Loughborough University has found Beaton's bowling action to be illegal and, as such, he has been suspended from bowling in all West Indies international and regional matches with immediate effect.

The assessment revealed that Beaton's deliveries exceeded the level of tolerance for extension of the elbow permitted under playing regulations. As per the International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations the suspension will also apply to all other domestic leagues worldwide.

Beaton will remain suspended until such time as his action is found to be legal, either by an Opinion Report from Loughborough University or by an independent analysis from an accredited ICC testing centre, in accordance with the CWI Regulations for Dealing with Suspected Illegal Bowling Actions.

Isai Thorne who returned from competing with the West Indies Men's Under 19 team at the recently concluded ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, will replace Beaton in the Guyana Harpy Eagles squad.

Round 2 of matches in the West Indies Championship start on Wednesday 14 February. Guyana's first-round match against Trinidad and Tobago was abandoned with no result due to seepage of water onto the pitch from 24 hours of persistent rainfall. (ANI)

