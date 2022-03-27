Gwalior, Mar 27 (PTI) Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh will be ready to host international cricket matches within a year.

Also Read | ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Semifinals: Australia To Face West Indies, Champions England Square Up Against South Africa.

Scindia was elected as the president of Gwalior-Chambal Division Cricket Association on Sunday.

Also Read | DC vs MI Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Begin Campaign With Impressive Four-Wicket Victory.

Addressing the annual general meeting of the association, he said that ongoing construction of the modern cricket stadium at Gwalior will be completed in the next 10 to 11 months.

The cricket lovers of Gwalior can witness international cricket match next year, he said.

The minister said that the sporting activities came to a halt during the past two years due to the pandemic.

The sports activities have gone through a difficult phase due to the global pandemic and now cricketers are eager to perform their best, he said, adding that the cricket association will provide all possible help to the players.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)