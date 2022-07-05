Hyderabad, Jul 5 (PTI) Experienced winger Halicharan Narzary has signed a new contract with Hyderabad FC, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old has made 84 appearances in the ISL and he joined Hyderabad FC back in 2020. He also has 27 appearances for the national team.

"I am super excited to extend my stay with this wonderful club," said Narzary after penning his new deal which will keep him at the club until the end of 2022-23 season.

Narzary played every game in his first season at the club and last season he picked up an injury in the first game and missed a few months of action.

However, he fought back from injury, and helped the team in the final games of the league stage. He had scored the all-important penalty in the ISL final which helped the club lift its maiden trophy.

"Coach Manolo (Marquez) definitely played a big role in extending my stay at the club. I love to play under him and hope to learn under his guidance for years to come," he added.

