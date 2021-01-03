London [UK], January 3 (ANI): Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta believes that his side can now play with more freedom after returning with some wins in the ongoing Premier League 2020-21 season.

Arteta's remark came as the Gunners defeated West Bromwich Albion 4-0 on Saturday. Alexandre Lacazette hit a second-half double after Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka had opened up a half-time lead, and this resulted in Arsenal's win.

"I hope so, at least the energy and the convincing momentum that you get from everybody that is involved, it's much more positive. At the end of the day, I wasn't that concerned with the performances. I think we lost games when we were really unlucky and most of them it was our own fault because we made some errors and we lack some discipline in certain moments," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

"But you need to win football matches and now this brings a different momentum, a different energy, and now the players get the handbrake off and you can see that they are more free to play," he added.

Arsenal has now returned with three wins in a row and the side has turned their fortunes after going seven games without a win.

"They were we dominating in a really convincing way against this really difficult weather, I am really pleased. It's three in a row in the last week. We talked about the importance of this week for us and to be able to win the three of them is really important. There were moments that I think we were really good, both defensively and offensively," said Arteta.

"We had moments when it's exactly what I want, exactly what we're trying to do. In other moments we became a little bit sloppy and we thought the game was won, which is something that we have to improve. In general, it's close to what we want," he added.

Arsenal is currently at the 11th spot in Premier League standings with 23 points from 17 matches. The side will next take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on January 14. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)