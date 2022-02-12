Barwon Heads, Feb 12 (AP) Former U.S. Women's PGA champion Hannah Green shot a 4-under 68 and increased her lead to five strokes after three rounds of the Vic Open on Saturday.

Green, who won the Women's PGA tournament on the LPGA Tour in 2019 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, had a 12-under par total of 205 at the 13th Beach Golf Links.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Karis Davidson (68) and Whitney Hillier (75) were tied for second.

The Vic Open features a men's and women's tournament in mixed groups.

Also Read | Villarreal vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in India?.

In the men's event, John Lyras maintained his tournament-long lead with a 70 and a three-round total of 16-under 200. Fellow Australian Dimitrios Papadatos was a stroke behind after a 68, and four players were tied for third, two behind Lyras.

The top three finishers in the men's tournament will qualify for the 150th British Open at St. Andrews, scheduled for July 14-17 on the Old Course. Following the cancellation of the New Zealand Open this year due to pandemic quarantine restrictions, the qualifying spots were allocated to the Vic Open. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)