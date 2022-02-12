Manchester United are in action against Southampton at Old Trafford with the Red Devils struggling to stay relevant in the race for the Champions League spots. A tepid draw against 20th placed Burnley was a new low in a season that has been a like a nightmare for the club. There have been talks of several senior players not taking a liking for interim manager Ralf Rangnick and his support staff which has only made things worse. Southampton defeated Tottenham Hotspur in their last game and they will be full of confidence heading into this fixture. They were demolished 9-0 by United in the same fixture last season and revenge will certainly be on the minds of the players. Manchester United versus Southampton will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 6:00 PM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Junior Follows His Father's Footsteps, Joins CR7 as Number 7 Player at Manchester United

Fred continues to be in quarantine following a positive coronavirus test while Nemanja Matic is struggling with a shin problem, leaving United short in midfield. Paul Pogba has looked bright since making his first-team comeback but a question mark remains over the performances of Scott McTominay. Victor Lindelof is in contention to replace out of sorts Harry Maguire in the playing eleven and Anthony Elanga is pushing for a start ahead of Marcus Rashford.

Nathan Tella and Nathan Redmond will undergo a late fitness test to determine their availability for Southampton but Alex McCarthy and Lyanco are ruled out. Che Adams and Armando Broja should form a striker partnership in the attacking third with James Ward-Prowse pulling the strings in midfield. Oriol Romeu has an important role to play as he looks to stop the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes going forward.

When is Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester United vs Southampton Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester United. The game will be held on February 12, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Southampton match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Southampton match on Disney+Hotstar.

Manchester United are horribly short of confidence at the moment and this will lead to them dropping further points against Southampton.

