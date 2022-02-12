Real Madrid will look to six points clear of Sevilla in the Spanish La Liga when they take on Villareal in an away tie. Although they have been the runaway leaders in the league, the Los Blancos still have a lot of ground to cover before they are crowned champions. They have three wins in their last five games in the league and as they head into the business end of the campaign, each game will come with its fair share of pressure. Opponents Villareal are 6th in the league and leapfrogging Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to the Champions League spot is a priority for Unai Emery. They are a tough team to face in their own backyard. Villareal versus Real Madrid will be streamed on the Voot Select app from 8:45 PM IST. Real Madrid's Marcelo Meets Hollywood Star Tom Holland (See Post)

Gerard Moreno recovers from a calf strain and is ruled out for Villareal and joins Francis Coquelin and Ruben Pena on the sidelines. Arnaut Danjuma should come in for Gerard Moreno in the starting eleven. Dani Parejo is a proper box-to-box midfielder and Real Madrid will want to keep the Spanish midfielder quiet. Pau Torres and Raul Albiol make up for a decent centre-back pairing and a lot ride on their shoulders.

Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema are the players missing out for Real Madrid with both being crucial to Carlo Ancelotti’s setup. Isco should come in as a false nine, flanked by Marco Asensio and Vinicius Jr. Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric pick themselves up in midfield with Nacho manning central defence. David Alaba has moved to his preferred full-back position to help the side build attack down the left.

When is Villarreal vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

The Villarreal vs Real Madrid clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on February 12, 2022 (Saturday) at the Estadio de la Cerámica in Villarreal. The match has a scheduled time of 8:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Villarreal vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Villarreal vs Real Madrid live action on their television sets as they are likely to telecast the game.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Villarreal vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into the Voot Select app and website to watch the live streaming of the Villarreal vs Real Madrid clash.

Real Madrid often struggle for ideas going forward in the absence of Karim Benzema and this might play a role in them dropping points this evening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2022 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).