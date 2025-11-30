Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Deepak Chahar at launch of sports media and fan-engagement platform in Mumbai (Image: 8JJ Sports media)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and all-rounder Deepak Chahar on Saturday unveiled 8JJ Sports, a Sri Lanka-based global sports media and fan-engagement platform, making its international debut with India as the first launch market.

Designed for the modern sports audience, 8JJ Sports offers real-time sports news, live match scores, expert analysis, and exclusive athlete-centric storytelling across cricket and multiple global sports.

Strengthening its vision to redefine global sports fandom, Harbhajan Singh and Deepak Chahar also joined 8JJ Sports as brand ambassadors.

Speaking at the launch, Harbhajan Singh said, "Cricket is not just a sport for me, it is a part of me. Hello, everyone, I'm Harbhajan Singh, bringing you the vibe of cricket through the 8JJ sports platform. It is a platform not only for news but for fans also. Just use it and share your opinions and views, and you might get a signed bat or ball from me. Stay tuned and stay sporty with 8JJ Sports."

Deepak Chahar added, "If you are like me, always chasing the next match updates, you will gonna love 8JJ sports. This is your platform for everything happening in the world of sports and stories which go beyond the field. Come be a part of 8JJ Sports and don't just watch sports, be a part of our community."

According to the organisers, what sets the platform apart is its integrated fan community ecosystem, where users can share opinions, participate in discussions, and engage directly in sports-driven conversations, bringing fans closer to the game than ever before.

The launch event for 8JJ Sports drew an impressive turnout of renowned sports personalities, led by Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, and cricket analyst Aakash Chopra.

Adding glamour and star power to the evening were several well-known faces from entertainment and digital media. Celebrities including Malaika Arora, Aditi Sharma, Akanksha Puri, Anvarul Hasan, Anveshi Jain, Asfi Javed, Sagarika Chhetri, Aakash Chopra, Bebika Dhurve, Deepak Chahar, Eshan Masih, Gultesham, Hamesh Ruparel, Harbhajan Singh, Inaayat Sharma, Kate Sharma, Krystle Dsouza, Maryam Zakaria, Muskaan Kataria, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Navya Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli, Nyra Banerjee, Oksana Sidorova, Pratiskha Mishra, Praveena Mandal, Ruma Sharma, Sana Maqbool, Sana Sultan Khan, Shefali Bagga, Tannaz Irani, Tina Datta, Vandana Joshi, Vindu Dara Singh, Yashika Anand, Zareen Khan were in attendance. (ANI)

