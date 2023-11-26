New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Skipper Hardik Pandya has been retained while West Indies players Alzarri Joseph and Odean Smith and Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka are among the players released by Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year.

There were media reports of Hardik going to his former franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) through a trade, but the rumours and reports can finally be put to rest.

Last season, Shanaka signed as a replacement for an injured New Zealand star Kane Williamson. He played three matches last season, scoring 26 runs.

Among other released players are: Indian uncapped players like Yash Dayal, Urvil Patel and Pradeep Sangwan. India international players KS Bharat and Shivam Mavi have also been released.

Players retained by the franchise include, David Miller, Shubman Gill, Williamson, skipper Hardik, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan.

After winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) in their debut season in 2022, GT reached the finals in the next season, losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Players released: Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Dasun Shanaka, Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan

Players retained: David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma. (ANI)

