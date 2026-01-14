Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name in history, as she became only the second batter in Women's Premier League (WPL) history to complete 1,000 runs after Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Kaur achieved this feat against Gujarat Giants (GG) in the ongoing WPL fixture on Tuesday in Navi Mumbai. She slammed a brilliant 71 runs off just 43 balls.

A record-breaking 10th fifty-plus score by Kaur and her crucial partnerships with batters Amanjot Kaur and Nicola Carey guided the Mumbai Indians to a seven-wicket win over the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium.

Kaur brought up her 10th fifty-plus score in WPL, most by any batter in the tournament's history, outdoing Mumbai Indians' Nat-Sciver Brunt and UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning (nine each). Kaur now has 1,016 runs in 30 matches and 29 innings at an average of 46.18 and a strike rate of 146.18, with 10 fifties under her belt.

Kaur also continued her brilliant form against the Giants, after this innings, she has slammed 422 runs at an average of 84.4 and a strike rate of 176.56 against GG, including five fifties.

Kaur shines in successful WPL run-chases, amassing 432 runs in just 12 innings at an impressive average of 72, with five half-centuries and a best score of 95.

Following this victory, the Mumbai Indians have now won all eight games against the Gujarat Giants in the history of the WPL. That remains the only 100% record for a team against an opponent in the competition's history.

This is the Mumbai Indians' second consecutive win in the ongoing WPL 2026 season, after losing to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament opener, propelling them to second place. (ANI)

