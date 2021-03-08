New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Harmanpreet Kaur on Monday turned 32 and the cricket fraternity extended their birthday wishes for the ace batswoman.

Kaur on Sunday became the fifth Indian women cricketer to play 100 ODIs for India. She achieved the feat against South Africa in the first ODI which the hosts lost by eight wickets in Lucknow.

The vice-captain joined Mithali Raj (210), Jhulan Goswami (183), Anjum Chopra (127) and Amita Sharma (116) in the elite list of players who have played 100 or more ODIs.

In 100 ODIs, she has scored 2,412 runs with the help of three hundreds and 11 half-centuries. In the shortest format of the game, Kaur has represented India in 114 matches, scoring 2,186 runs.

Highlighting the player's achievements, the Board of Control for Cricket in India extended wishes to Kaur.

"216 intl. games. 4,624 intl. runs & 61 wickets. Highest score by an Indian batter in Women's ODI World Cup. Wishing #TeamIndia T20I skipper @ImHarmanpreet a very happy birthday," BCCI Women tweeted.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh tweeted: "Oh kudi jedi lambey-lambey shikhey mardi hai. here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to @ImHarmanpreet. May you continue to scale new heights of success! My best wishes."

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and England cricketer Kate Cross also wished Kaur on her birthday.

The second ODI of the five-match series between India and South Africa will be played on Tuesday. (ANI)

