Bengaluru, Jan 20 (PTI) The heady combination of youth experience that helped Karnataka end their five-year title drought with the Vijay Hazare Trophy triumph will add strength to the state side's quest for more trophies in the future, reckons head coach Yere Goud.

Karnataka had parted ways with veteran batter and former skipper Manish Pandey mid-season.

But newcomers such as Ravichandran Smaran, KV Aneesh, KL Shrijith and Abhilash Shetty stepped in seamlessly and chipped in alongside experienced players like Mayank Agarwal and Vasuki Koushik.

Goud, himself a former Karnataka skipper, said they started the preparations for the tournament with a course correction after getting knocked out of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the quarterfinals.

“We'd good mix of young and seasoned players. It was all about harnessing them. After the end of the Syed Musthaq Ali Trophy, we knew the areas where we have to improve as a team. We defined the roles of the players for this tournament,” Goud told PTI.

Karnataka stopped the Vidarbha juggernaut in the title clash at Vadodara on Saturday.

Goud said Karnataka's transformation was helmed by captain Agarwal, who had a wonderful outing as the leader and a batter.

“Our campaign went well because Mayank performed well as a captain and batter. He had a good season in Ranji Trophy and in the SMAT. So, when he started well, it percolated to others. It was amazing to see him performing the twin role,” he said.

Vidarbha's Karun Nair (779 runs from 9 matches, Avg: 389.50) hogged all the limelight during a stellar run, but Agarwal was not far behind.

He was the second highest run-getter with 651 runs from 10 matches at an average of 93 with four hundreds.

Goud also lavished praise on young names such as Smaran, Aneesh and pacer Abhilash who stepped in at the crucial time.

“The youngsters who have come...they contributed wherever it was required. They have done their job in the quarters and semis and in the final. Of course, we got some boost as well in the knockouts as pacer Prasidh Krishna and top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal returned to play for us after the Australia tour.

“They made runs and picked up those crucial wickets when it required. Abhilash Shetty (17 wickets), as a left-arm medium pacer, offered us the variety as well,” he said.

Smaran made 433 runs from 10 matches at 72 with two hundreds, while Aneesh scored 385 runs at shade over 48 with four fifties.

So, what made these two perform consistently throughout the tournament?

“I was Aneesh's under-16 coach and under-19 coach. And U-23 as well. So, three categories he was with me. Smaran was, last year, the under-23 captain when I was coaching that squad.

“So, it helped me to understand them better and know what their strengths are and how I can use them in a game. Both are players with a lot of potential.

“Smaran being a left-hander, adds value as well. I mean, in terms of the match's context, it's difficult for the other teams' bowlers to operate against the right-hand combination,” Goud explained.

The coach had a word of praise for Shreyas Gopal, who returned to the state's stables ahead of this season after spending a year with Kerala.

The leg-spinner was joint highest-wicket taker for Karnataka (18) along with Koushik.

Koushik was exceptional because he gave just 4.5 runs per over, the lowest economy rate among frontline Karnataka bowlers, in a tournament where high totals were regularly posted.

“Koushik has been our tireless worker for so many years. He played his role consistently throughout the tournament. He knows his strengths and he keeps that area just on the good length and just short of good length.

“So, he makes the batsmen take chances against him. And in the process, he will get a lot of wickets. And also, helps the other players, the other bowlers to get wickets,” said Goud.

However, Karnataka had their task cut out in the Ranji Trophy as the second leg is scheduled to start from January 23.

They are fourth in Elite Group C and they now will have to win the remaining two games and the results of some other matches also need to go their way.

“We will try to win the next two games and see where we stand. Like you mentioned, there are a lot of other games also where the results need to go our way.

“Probably, if we want to win the (Ranji) Championship next year, then we have to work from now on. So, we will give the detailed report to the management. From then on, we will see what can be done,” he noted.

Vidwath may return against Haryana

Goud confirmed that pacer Vidwath Kaverappa who missed the large part of the season with an injury will return for the final Ranji Trophy league match against Haryana, starting January 30.

“Vidwath might be available for the last game of the season. The seventh game against Haryana,” he signed off.

