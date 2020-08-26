London [UK], Aug 26 (ANI): Pacer Harry Gurney on Wednesday was ruled out from the upcoming Vitality Blast and Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to a shoulder injury.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Gurney has confirmed that he would not be travelling to the UAE to join the Knight Riders for this season's IPL.

He had represented the side in the previous season and he managed to scalp seven wickets in eight games.

"Having gone through the same frustrations as everyone this year in waiting for cricket to restart, I'm devastated to have to miss the Blast. Some of the proudest moments in my career have been with Notts, and nothing quite compares to being out on the field at Trent Bridge competing for trophies with some of my best mates. To have that taken away for a year is tough," ESPNCricinfo quoted Gurney as saying.

Gurney had signed a white-ball-only contract ahead of the 2019 season. He is the leading wicket-taker across the last three T20 Blast seasons for Nottinghimshire with 63 wickets.With Gurney being ruled out, Knight Riders' count of foreign players has been reduced to seven in their squad of 23.

The IPL 2020 will be played in UAE from September 19-November 10 in the UAE and it will be held across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

All eight IPL franchises have reached UAE for taking part in the upcoming tournament.

The final match of the 2020 edition is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament.

This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. (ANI)

