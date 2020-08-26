Veteran England pacer James Anderson scripted history by completing 600 Test wickets, becoming the first fast bowler to do so. Twitterati went in a frenzy and hailed the talismanic cricketer from head to head. In fact, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and other prominent members of cricket fraternity also saluted Anderson. Joining the bandwagon, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar also congratulated the 38-year-old bowler. However, his message didn’t go down well with several fans, who slammed him for calling the talisman a ‘medium-fast bowler.’ James Anderson Becomes First Fast Bowler to Take 600 Test Wickets.

“Incredible 600 by @jimmy9. What an amazing achievement. Playing 156 Test Matches for a medium-fast bowler is no less achievement. Cheers mate,” wrote Akhtar while sharing one of Anderson’s picture. Netizens accused the former Pakistan bowler for ‘disrespecting’ Anderson by highlighting the medium-pacer fact. James Anderson Becomes First Pacer to Scalp 600 Test Wickets: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Lead Cricket Fraternity in Congratulating the Legendary England Bowler

The Lancashire-born cricketer used to bowl at the very high pace in the initial half of his career. With passing time, however, his speed went a bit down, but he continued to torment the batsmen with his accuracy and ability to swing the ball both ways. Due to the fact, fans were not happy with Akhtar’s remarks. Let’s look at how they reacted.

Speaking of Anderson, the pacer might have scripted history but is still determined to add several many more feathers to his already illustrious hat. The legendary bowler has made it crystal clear that he’s not in the mood to hang up the boots anytime soon and is aiming to feature in Ashes 2021 which is scheduled to take place in Australia. Also, on being asked about getting 700 Test wicket, Anderson responded: “Why not.”

