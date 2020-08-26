Veteran England pacer James Anderson scripted history by completing 600 Test wickets, becoming the first fast bowler to do so. Twitterati went in a frenzy and hailed the talismanic cricketer from head to head. In fact, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and other prominent members of cricket fraternity also saluted Anderson. Joining the bandwagon, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar also congratulated the 38-year-old bowler. However, his message didn’t go down well with several fans, who slammed him for calling the talisman a ‘medium-fast bowler.’ James Anderson Becomes First Fast Bowler to Take 600 Test Wickets.

“Incredible 600 by @jimmy9. What an amazing achievement. Playing 156 Test Matches for a medium-fast bowler is no less achievement. Cheers mate,” wrote Akhtar while sharing one of Anderson’s picture. Netizens accused the former Pakistan bowler for ‘disrespecting’ Anderson by highlighting the medium-pacer fact. James Anderson Becomes First Pacer to Scalp 600 Test Wickets: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Lead Cricket Fraternity in Congratulating the Legendary England Bowler

The Lancashire-born cricketer used to bowl at the very high pace in the initial half of his career. With passing time, however, his speed went a bit down, but he continued to torment the batsmen with his accuracy and ability to swing the ball both ways. Due to the fact, fans were not happy with Akhtar’s remarks. Let’s look at how they reacted.

Akhtar's Tweet:

Incredible 600 by @jimmy9 . What an amazing achievement. Playing 156 Test Matches for a medium fast bowler is no less achievement. Cheers mate. #JamesAnderson #600TestWickets #England pic.twitter.com/dVFMqPvuwA — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 25, 2020

'Disgrace'!!

Once again proving how self obsessed Shoaib is !! Can not digest the fact that someone could do better than him. What an absolute disgrace @shoaib100mph !! Shame !! — Pottermaniacc (@Pottermaniacc) August 26, 2020

Irked Fans!!

Indeed this is Achievement Akhtar otherwise there are 100mph bowler being smashed for 4s and 6s by tailenders. Hope you remember. — SK (@khannahbti) August 26, 2020

Too Harsh?

I m pretty sure that being a Fast bowler u weren't able to take 600 wickets in ur whole career he is medium fast bowler but he is a great bowler. At the age of 38 still he is contributing for his team while our bowlers wants to play in leagues & u R running youtube channel — King Khan (@KingKha39152437) August 26, 2020

Disrespect?

You can't even compliment someone properly. 'Medium Fast Bowler'. He lasted 20 years, with less talk. Took 600 wickets. A bit of grace won't hurt. — Jigson Lawrence (@JigsonLawrence) August 25, 2020

Some Numbers Here!!

And 140kph in red ball is considered as medium fast 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/VrVMEfxc9f — Mahad Raza (@mahadraza6) August 26, 2020

Records Being Highlighted!!

@shoaib100mph if you call your self very very fast bowler but you not reach at least 450 international wicket. You stopped on 444 wicket and @jimmy9 has 600 in test only and called him " MEDIUM FAST BOWLER " 🤣🤣 — Dipan Desai (@CAdmdesai) August 26, 2020

Speaking of Anderson, the pacer might have scripted history but is still determined to add several many more feathers to his already illustrious hat. The legendary bowler has made it crystal clear that he’s not in the mood to hang up the boots anytime soon and is aiming to feature in Ashes 2021 which is scheduled to take place in Australia. Also, on being asked about getting 700 Test wicket, Anderson responded: “Why not.”

