Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 18 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday asked India's first-ever Gold Medallist in track and field Neeraj Chopra to head a centre of excellence to groom athletes for the Olympics.

Speaking to the media after meeting Chopra in Chandigarh today, Khattar said, "We are thinking of making the state a hub of sports. It will only happen if all such athletes play their part in it and take it as their responsibility. India has got the 48th position for the first time in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. But we are not satisfied with the position. We will try to push the ranking forward to be among the top countries of the world."

"I have asked Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to head the centre of excellence to groom athletes for the Olympics. We want to make Haryana a hub of sports," he added.

Responding to this Chopra said that he will think about it.

"I will think about being the head of a centre of excellence to groom athletes for the Olympics in Haryana. I will try my best to promote sports in the country," said Chopra.

Chopra, who has already set his sights on the World Championships title next year, added "Right now, my target is to bring a medal in the world championship next year."

The 23-year-old created history as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the yellow metal at the Tokyo Games.

Neeraj's historic golden throw in the Olympics has been listed as one of the 10 magical moments of athletics (track and field) in the Tokyo Olympics by World Athletics. (ANI)

