Young Boys and Ferencvaros will be aiming to secure a place in the group stages of the biggest club competition in the world as the two teams face off in the first leg of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 playoffs. The Young Boys vs Ferencvaros clash in UCL 2021-22 will be played at Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, Switzerland on August 18, 2021 (Wednesday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Young Boys vs Ferencvaros, UCL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Results: Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Salzburg, Sheriff Edge Closer To Group Stages With First Leg Wins.

Young Boys knocked out Cluj in the previous round of the competition to make it to the final playoff stage, while Ferencvaros edged past Slavia Prague in the third qualifying round. Both teams head into this game on the back of positive results and have hopes of securing a group stage berth at the expense of the other.

When is Young Boys vs Ferencvaros, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Playoff Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Young Boys vs Ferencvaros, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 playoff match will be played at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern on August 19, 2021 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Young Boys vs Ferencvaros, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Playoff Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Young Boys vs Ferencvaros playoff match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to catch the live-action of the UCL match. Sony Ten 3 will telecast the match live in Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Young Boys vs Ferencvaros, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Playoff Match?

Those unable to follow the match live on television can watch the Young Boys vs Ferencvaros playoff clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the first leg of the Final match online for fans in India.

