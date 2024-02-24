Kaithal (Haryana) [India], February 24 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday visited Kaithal and encouraged athletes during a 'Sansad Khel Spardha'.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Khattar wrote that Haryana and Haryanvi athletes have carved a special place for themselves in Indian sports and their performances have made the state a 'Sports Hub'.

"Haryana and Haryanvi players have made a special place for themselves in the world of sports. Thanks to our promising players, today Haryana is considered the hub of sports. We continue to work for the comfort and encouragement of the players. Today, after reaching the 'Sansad Khel Spardha' organized in Kaithal, he encouraged the players and wished them good luck for their bright future," he tweeted. (ANI)

