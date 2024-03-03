Faridabad (Haryana) [India], March 3 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Indian boxing star MC Mary Kom attended the Faridabad Half Marathon on Sunday.

Chief Minister announced that the city will host a Faridabad Marathon every year on the first Sunday of October. From the Surajkund fairground, the Chief Minister flagged off the marathon.

"We are getting full support from the youth of the state in our campaign launched with the aim of making the youth aware against drugs. Today After reaching the Faridabad Half Marathon I saw the passion and enthusiasm of our youth and encouraged them. With this strong will and determination, we will definitely be successful in eradicating drug addiction. I announce that Faridabad Marathon will be organized every year on the first Sunday of October," Khattar said.

Last month, Khattar announced that the state will organise the Gurugram Marathon every year. CM Khattar made this announcement at the launch of the Run for Zero Hunger Marathon on Sunday morning, where he and India batter Shikhar Dhawan on Sunday flagged off the Gurugram Marathon 2024.

During the event, motivated runners of all ages and skill levels took to the streets, igniting a surge of enthusiasm and resolve throughout the city. Around 40,000 people are participating in the Gurugram Marathon 2024 to conquer distances varying from 5km to a full 42.2km.

During the flag-off of the marathon last month, Chief Minister Khattar emphasized the value of such gatherings in encouraging physical fitness and a sense of community.

"More than 50,000 people have participated today... We have announced that every year such marathons would be organized in Haryana. The message of this Marathon is not purely just for Gurugram but for Haryana too. Today we announced that the Gurugram Marathon will be celebrated on the last Sunday of February. Such programs will be organized once a year at all the district centres," Haryana CM told the media.

The first phase of this marathon, organized in four stages, started at 4:30 am, the full marathon of 42.2 km. After this, the 21.1 km half marathon started at 6.30 am then the third 10 km race began at 7:30 am and the last segment of the marathon was a 5 km run for fun. (ANI)

