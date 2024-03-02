Fans wait for ICC competitions eagerly as they can witness the high voltage India vs Pakistan clash in the mega events where the two teams push each other down to the wire alongside the fans. Every time India has faced Pakistan in the recent past, every match ended up being a houseful with fans crowding the stadium to cheer for their favourite team. India played Pakistan thrice in 2023 during the Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup with the former winning two matches and one ending with no result due to rain. The arch-rivals of the cricketing world are set to face one again in the group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 set to be hosted at the New York City in USA. Ahead of that, reports suggest that the ticket prices for the clash has skyrocketed in no time. ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Tickets Released: Know Details of When to Buy Match Tickets Online for Twenty Over WC Tournament in USA and West Indies.

According to a report on USAToday, tickets for sold-out matches such as India vs Pakistan in New York on June 9 or India vs Canada on June 15 in Lauderhill are being sold for at least twice their original prices. In the official sales, match tickets started at $6, with the most expensive ticket for premium seating at the India vs Pakistan match for $400 without taxes. The ICC had specified that "no additional fees will be imposed beyond the specified taxes".

On the resale website, VIP tickets for the same match are being offered for more than $40,000 each with fees close to $10,000 bringing the total price to more than $50,000 wich is over Rs 1 Crore. The cheapest ticket for the India vs Pakistan match on StubHub is $1,259, as of March 1 afternoon. On SeatGeek, the highest priced ticket for the India vs Pakistan match is close to $175,000 with $50,000 in fees bringing the total price to a little less than a quarter of a million dollars. Meanwhile, the lowest priced ticket for the match on SeatGeek is $1,166 without tax or fees. ICC Releases T20 World Cup 2024 Teaser Featuring Quinton de Kock, Shubman Gill, Shaheen Afridi and Kieron Pollard Among Others (Watch Video).

As always, the India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is the main attraction of the mega event with fans rushing in to witness the ultimate clash who don't get the regular opportunity due to living on the other side of the world. USA has a lot of non-resident Indians and Pakistanis living there and they are not willing to lose any opportunity of cheering their nation. The craze for cricket among subcontinent fans is constant in every part of the world.

