Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): Hockey Haryana, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Association of Odisha registered victories in their respective Quarter-Final matches at the 12th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2022 here at the Kakinada Hockey Stadium.

In the first Quarter-Final of the day, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Karnataka 6-2. Sakshi Rana (20', 42') scored a brace, while Pinki (37'), Neelam (43'), Ishika (51') and Disha (54') scored one goal each for Hockey Haryana. Meanwhile, Seema Anandrao Pawar (33') and Jeevitha BG (60') scored one goal each for Hockey Karnataka.

Also Read | Miami Open: Casper Ruud Enters Into Semis by Defeating Alexander Zverev.

Hockey Jharkhand defeated Uttar Pradesh Hockey 4-0 in their Quarter-Final match. Deepika Soreng (13'), Rajni Kerketta (18'), Pramodni Lakra (56') and Elin Dungdung (60') scored one goal each for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

Hockey Maharashtra booked a place in the Semi-Final after defeating Hockey Punjab 4-2. Shivani Sahu (18', 34') scored a brace, while Oshin Bansod (13') and Captain Himanshi Gawande (49') scored the other goals for Hockey Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Sweena Rani (41') and Sukhpreet Kaur (47') found the back of the net for Hockey Punjab.

Also Read | IPL 2022: IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav Returns to Mumbai Indians Squad After Injury.

In the last Quarter-Final match of the day, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Chandigarh 2-1 via a penalty shootout after the teams were locked at 0-0 at the end of regular time. Jyoti Chhatri and Munmuni Das scored for the Hockey Association of Odisha during the shootout whereas Namsi Jarika was the star with 4 saves. Meanwhile, Gurmail Kaur scored the only goal for Hockey Chandigarh in the shootout. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)