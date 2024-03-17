Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Day 5 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship witnessed Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Mizoram clinch victories in their respective matches at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pimpri, Pune. With the day's results, Hockey Haryana and Hockey Association of Odisha sealed their berth in the Quarter-Finals.

Hockey Haryana prevailed against Le Puducherry Hockey 22-0 in a Pool D encounter to mark their second consecutive win of the tournament. Yet again, the experienced Hockey Haryana side was relentless in their pursuit of goals. Indian Women's Hockey Team forward Deepika (4', 11', 14', 15', 42', 49) continued her purple patch while Indian Women's Hockey Team forward Sharmila Devi (35', 41', 45'), and Indian Women's Hockey Team defenders, Monika (17', 19', 53',) and Neelam (15', 25', and 30',) found the back of the net on three occasions each.

Furthermore, Indian Women's Hockey Team forward Navneet Kaur (2', 33', 45') scored spectacular hat-tricks as well. Indian Women's Hockey Team midfielder Jyoti (32', 33') also didn't miss out on the opportunity and registered a brace with back-to-back goals while Indian Women's Hockey Team midfielder Neha Goyal (40'), Indian Women's Hockey Team forward Udita (42) also scored a goal.

In a Pool E clash, the Hockey Association of Odisha secured their second consecutive victory after a 6-1 victory against Hockey Chandigarh. Odisha's offence was guided by Dipti Lakra (10', 23') brace and goals from Ajmina Kujur (15'), Jiwan Kishori Toppo (30'), Mariana Kujur (50') and Captain Lilima Minz (51'). Meanwhile, Priyanka (26') was the sole goal scorer for Hockey Chandigarh.

In a Pool F clash, Hockey Mizoram registered a 20-2 victory against Hockey Rajasthan. Indian Women's Hockey Team forward, Lalremsiami (6', 29', 34', 36', 56', 60') and Lalrinpuii (13', 15', 26', 51', 57') were the top scorers for Hockey Mizoram while Lalneihpuii (14', 22', 49) also scored a hat-trick. Adding to the scoresheet, Vanlalhriatpuii (27', 39'), H Lalruatfeli (11'), Lalthantluangi (17'), F.Lalbiaksiami (18') and Marina Lalramnghaki (33') scored for Mizoram as well. Rajasthan's two goals were scored by Usha Kumari (33') and Manisha Sharma (48')

Later in the evening, Hockey Himachal Pradesh will take on Hockey Punjab in a Pool F clash while Manipur Hockey will face Hockey Karnataka in a Pool G clash.

In Saturday's final two matches of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Uttarakhand won their respective matches.

The Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Hockey Gujarat 6-0. Nandhini (14', 15', 34', 41') was the star performer of the encounter for Tamil Nadu. Krishnapriya (24') and Sabarimanidevi (59') also chipped in with a goal each.

Hockey Uttarakhand won their Pool G clash against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey with a 5-0 victory. Captain Mamta Bhatt (17', 29') scored a vital brace while Komal Dhami (7'), Beena Pandey (12') and Hema Singh (57') found one goal each. (ANI)

