New Delhi [India], March 17: The Global Legends League (GLL) was finally announced on Sunday with the inaugural tournament set to take place from September to October this year. Scheduled to captivate audiences at the International Cricket Stadium in Florida, USA, the GLL T20 will feature six teams, each led by legends of the sport, Yuvraj Singh (Indian Legends), Shahid Afridi (Pakistan Legends), Aaron Finch (Australian Legends), Kevin Pietersen (England Legends), Chris Gayle (West Indies Legends), and Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lankan Legends). These icons spearhead the charge, bringing back the thrill of cricket with a lineup of legendary players ready to set the pitch on fire. Gujarat Titans Unveil New Jersey Ahead of IPL 2024 (See Pics and Video).

At the heart of the GLL T20 is the revival of classic cricket rivalries, offering fans a unique opportunity to relive the glory of past battles in a new-age format. With teams comprising 20 players each, the selection harmonizes national pride and global talent, involving a meticulous Players Auction process for global picks and a draft process for national players. The playing XI will showcase a dynamic blend of 7 national and 4 global players, promising a fascinating display of cricketing prowess.

A level playing field is guaranteed with each team allocated a player purse of USD 300,000 for the Global category, ensuring equitable talent acquisition. The inclusion of a draft process for National category players, overseen by the League Management & Core Committee, adds an intriguing strategic element to team formations. Shreyas Iyer Spotted in New KKR Jersey Ahead of IPL 2024 (See Pic).

Moreover, the league offers a platform for legendary players to inspire the next generation and be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards, further cementing its legacy. With two franchises, the West Indies Legends and Pakistan Legends, already backed by corporate giants, the anticipation for the inaugural season of GLL T20 is sky-high. This venture promises not just a tournament but an unforgettable experience for cricket aficionados, setting the stage for a thrilling cricket spectacle that will resonate across the globe, a release said.

Stay tuned for a season of unparalleled cricket action, where legends return to the field to create new legacies. The Global Legends League T20 is not just a tournament; it's a celebration of cricket's enduring spirit and the legends who have shaped its history.

