Ranchi, Mar 18 (PTI) Haryana, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh won their respective matches in the women's national hockey championship here on Tuesday.

Haryana defeated Manipur 7-1 in a one-side match, Odisha edged out Bengal 1-0, and Madhya Pradesh got the better of Maharashtra 2-0.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Arsenal, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL First Leg Quarterfinal Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In the first match of the day, a pool A fixture, Saavi (32', 37') and Kirti (45', 56') struck a brace each for Haryana. Khasa Shashi (11'), Supriya (54') and Kirty (58') also scored the remaining goals in a comfortable win. Deena Devi Naoram (2') scored the consolation goal for Manipur.

In the next game, Dipika Barwa's (3') early strike proved to be the winner for Odisha.

Also Read | Most Wickets in IPL: From Yuzvendra Chahal to Jasprit Bumrah, A Look at Top 10 Highest Wicket-Takers in Indian Premier League Ahead of 2025 Edition.

In the third match, Bhumiksha Sahu (4') and captain Soniya Kumre (58') scored for Madhya Pradesh in the first and final quarter of the pool A game to seal the issue in their team's favour.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)