Patna, Mar 11 (PTI) Haryana's 16-year-old shot putter Nishchay was the star attraction on the second day of the 20th National Youth Athletics Championships at the Patliputra Sports Complex here on Tuesday.

A day after winning the discus throw gold, the young Haryana thrower clinched the top prize in shot put to swell his medal tally in the age group competition, which will also act as final selection to pick the national team for next month's Asian Youth Athletics Championships in Saudi Arabia.

Nishchay's gold medal winning throw in shot put was 18.93m and far ahead of his nearest rival.

"He (Nishchay) has potential to become a good thrower in future," N Ramesh, chief junior athletics coach, said.

Akhand Pratap Singh of Uttar Pradesh (17.97m) and Harpratap Singh from Punjab (17.40m) won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Nishchay was excited to have crossed the 60m mark (62.14m) in the discus, but was a bit disappointed to have missed the 19m mark in shot put.

"My goal in shot put was to achieve my personal best of 19 plus but I missed it," the promising thrower lamented.

Results: Boys: 110m hurdles: Nived B (Tamil Nadu) 14.35 seconds, Md Sajid (Jharkhand) 14.43 seconds, Fasalul Haque (Kerala) 14.43 seconds. Shot put: Nishchay (Haryana) 18.93m, Akhand Pratap Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 17.97m, Harpratap Singh (Punjab) 17.40m. Heptathlon: Abhinav Sreeram (Kerala) 4731 points, Jakhar Rahul (Gujarat) 4672 points, Akash Ashvini (Bihar) 4550 points. Girls: 100m hurdles: Shourya Ambure (Maharashtra) 14.55 seconds, Shreya Ithape (Maharashtra) 14.86 seconds, Jeevitha S (Tamil Nadu) 15.41 seconds. Long jump: Jyoti Jangid (Rajasthan) 5.69m, Obami Murmu (West Bengal) 5.54m, Sasha Sri (Tamil Nadu) 5.36m. Discus throw: Lakshita Mahlawat (Rajasthan) 40.77m, Oshin (Haryana) 40.19m, Tejaswini C (Karnataka) 37.76m.

