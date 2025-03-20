Navi Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) Haryana's Ujjawal Chaudhary won the men's discus throw event at the U-20 National Athletics Championship with a record-breaking 59.34m effort, here on Thursday.

Chaudhary, representing Haryana in the competition, hurled the disc to a distance of 59.34m in his fifth attempt to better the previous U20 national record of 58.11m set by Sachin Dalal in 2014.

The eventual winner from Haryana raced to a commanding lead from the start of the competition.

Meanwhile, men's javelin throw is an open event in which six throwers got direct entry to the final.

The throwers included Olympian Shivpal Singh, Rohit Yadav and Sahil Silwal. The remaining six athletes came through a qualification round on Thursday.

Karnataka's Shashank Patil topped the field in the qualification with a throw of 72.48m. Twelve finalists also qualified in the men's discus throw.

Haryana's Abhimanyu led the field in the qualification with a throw of 54.01m.

Results:

Women's Discus throw: Seema (Haryana) 56.39m, Neetika Verma (Uttar Pradesh) 50.23m, Priya (Haryana) 48.88m.

U20: Discus throw: Nikita Kumari (Rajasthan) 46.78m, Soni Kumari (Bihar) 44.92m, Bhakti Tanaji Gawade (Maharashtra) 44.75m.

U18: Discus throw: Sunaina Poonia (Rajasthan) 35.31m, Bhakti Bhoir (Maharashtra) 22.08m.

Shot put:

U20 Women: Jashandeep Kaur (Punjab) 13.06m. Men U20: Discus throw: Ujjawal Chaudhary (Haryana) 59.34m (NR. Previous record of 58.11m was set by S Dalal in 2014), Vaibhav (Himachal Pradesh) 53.48m, Ritik (Haryana) 52.88m.

U18 Women: Discus throw: Usmanali Khan (Reliance) 55.11m, Sonu (Delhi) 52.15m, Yashraj Jain (Madhya Pradesh) 51.44m.

U20 Men: Shot put: Siddharth Choudhary (Rajasthan) 18.8m, Sarthak Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 17.52m, Ankit Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 17.27m.

U18 Men: Shot put: Aryan Prashant Satpute (Maharashtra) 18:06m, Akhand Pratap Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 18.04m, Harpartap Singh (Punjab) 17.12m.

